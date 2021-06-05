UrduPoint.com
211,000 Persons Vaccinated In Sahiwal Division

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 08:08 PM

211,000 persons vaccinated in Sahiwal division

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Director Health Services (DHS) Dr Sadiq Saleem Saturday visited various vaccination centres in Sahiwal, including those at shelter home, Qayyum Hospital, DHQ Teaching Hospital and Fareed Town dispensary centre, and inspected the facilities being provided to people there.

He said so far, more than 211,000 people had been vaccinated against corona in Sahiwal division.

Dr Sadiq Saleem said that the provincial government had set up 17 vaccination centres in Sahiwal division, with one centre at each district headquarters, providing 24-hour service.

He said that so far 81,600 people had been vaccinated at six vaccination centres in Sahiwal district, 82,900 people at seven centres in Okara and 47,100 people at four centres in Pakpattan district.

He urged people to ensure implementation of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) in public transport, markets, shops and other places and maintain social distancing to cope with the pandemic.

