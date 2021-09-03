2,113,984 people get covid jabs in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,113,984 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Munim said on Friday that 1,658,412 citizens had been given the first dose,while 405,882 were administered the second dose.

He added that 29,079 health workers were given the first dose, while 20,612 received the second dose of vaccine.

The DHO said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 211,261 first doses and 140,841second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad."37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were getting jabs",he added.