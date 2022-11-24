211,604 emergency victims rescued in 2022 so far

UrduPoint.com

Published November 24, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) department rescued 211,604 victims while responding to 909,299 emergencies during the period from January to November, 2022, so far.

Out of the total received calls, 224,940 were emergency calls, 82,999 road traffic accidents, 110,795 medical emergencies, 5,872 fire incidents, 97 building, 5,300 crime incidents, 119 drowning incidents, 33 explosions/ blasts and 12,785 miscellaneous incidents.

A spokesman told APP that Rescue-1122 rescued over 11.16 million victims of emergencies since its inception in October 2004. The fire rescue service responded to over 198,000 emergencies and saved losses worth over Rs. 586 billion with professional firefighting on modern lines.

The Emergency Services academy trained over 23,000 emergency personnel for all provinces of Pakistan since its inception.

The Academy was also assisting in the training of personnel from other countries including Tajikistan, Syria, and Sri Lanka in urban search and rescue and Emergency First Responder and Community Response Courses.

PES Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer said that the department was providing technical assistance to all provinces through the Punjab government to replicate the life-saving model of the emergency service.

Now, this Academy also hosted the first United Nations INSARAG Classified team in South Asia to respond to national and international disasters, and calamities in accordance with international standards, he said.

