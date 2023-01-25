UrduPoint.com

211.648 Kg Drugs Recovered During Last Week, 12 Arrested: ANF

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recovered 211. 648-kilogram drugs of different kinds during the last week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recovered 211. 648-kilogram drugs of different kinds during the last week.

According to a press release issued by ANF here Wednesday, contraband material was recovered during twelve operations while the same number of persons were arrested.

The recovered material include ten-kilogram heroin, 15.600-kilogram opium, 161.268-kilogram hashish, 10.39-kilogram methamphetamine, 10-kilogram amphetamine, 2,000 ecstasy tabs weighing 1.250 kilograms, and 17,700 aximax tabs that weighed 3.140 kilograms.

