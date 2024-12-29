212 militants killed in 670 terrorists’ attacks during 2024: CTD Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) A total of 670 terrorism incident were recorded while 212 militants killed in counter terrorism operations this year.

In a report issued by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday reported significant increase in terrorist activities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2024.

It said that 204 police personnel were martyred and 383 injured in 2024 while 174 civilians were also killed and 275 injured in attacks.

A total of 670 incidents were recorded, with Dera Ismail Khan witnessing highest number at 121, followed by Bannu 116 and Khyber district 80.

The report detailed heavy toll of these attacks, with 212 militants killed in counter-terrorism operations. DI Khan again saw the highest number of militant fatalities at 80, followed by Bannu 41, Khyber district 23 while North Waziristan district recorded 19 militant deaths.

These figures underscore the grave security challenges faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during 2024.