Open Menu

212 Militants Killed In 670 Terrorists’ Attacks During 2024: CTD Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM

212 militants killed in 670 terrorists’ attacks during 2024: CTD Report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) A total of 670 terrorism incident were recorded while 212 militants killed in counter terrorism operations this year.

In a report issued by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday reported significant increase in terrorist activities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2024.

It said that 204 police personnel were martyred and 383 injured in 2024 while 174 civilians were also killed and 275 injured in attacks.

A total of 670 incidents were recorded, with Dera Ismail Khan witnessing highest number at 121, followed by Bannu 116 and Khyber district 80.

The report detailed heavy toll of these attacks, with 212 militants killed in counter-terrorism operations. DI Khan again saw the highest number of militant fatalities at 80, followed by Bannu 41, Khyber district 23 while North Waziristan district recorded 19 militant deaths.

The human cost of conflict was devastating. 204 law enforcement personnel were martyred and 383 injured. Civilians suffered greatly as well, with 174 killed and 275 injured.

These figures underscore the grave security challenges faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during 2024.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Bannu North Waziristan Militants Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Dera Ismail Khan Sunday (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival ..

Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..

15 seconds ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..

26 seconds ago
 Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa ..

Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2 ..

Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure proje ..

UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024

2 hours ago
 SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches

SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches

2 hours ago
UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medica ..

UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medical products, pharmacy professio ..

2 hours ago
 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off ..

7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off January 28

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2 ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2025 celebrations

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole with Indian President over pas ..

UAE leaders condole with Indian President over passing of former prime minister

3 hours ago
 'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition

'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition

3 hours ago
 Emirates Council for Rural Development announces l ..

Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan