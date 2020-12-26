UrduPoint.com
212 Uplift Schemes Completed In Sahiwal District

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 03:09 PM

As many as 212, out of 329 development schemes have been completed while work on remaining projects is in progress in Sahiwal district

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :-:As many as 212, out of 329 development schemes have been completed while work on remaining projects is in progress in Sahiwal district.

This was stated in a meeting presided over by Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Babar Bashir here on Saturday.

Briefing on the occasion, director development Muhammad Akram Wattoo said that Rs 962 million had been spent on water, soling, sewerage, gas and electricity supply schemes in the district.

He said that Rs 52 million were spent on 29 schemes of schools education while Rs 39.3 million on two each schools of girls and boys while Rs 280 million were spent on 75 schemes under social action programme.

The deputy commissioner directed the officers concerned to expedite the development work of ongoing schemes and complete the same within stipulated period.

