2124 COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 07:41 PM

2124 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rawalpindi

Around 6600 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 2124 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 712 discharged after recovery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Around 6600 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 2124 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 712 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR) Punjab, 430 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the city including 195 belonged to Rawal Town, 84 Potahar town, 89 Rawalpindi cantt, 16 Gujar khan, 31 Taxila,9 Kahuta, one Kotli satayan and five from Murree," the report said.

"The result of 4049 suspects were tested negative while reports of 596 still awaited."The DPR report said that 893 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 89 were died due to this deadly disease.

