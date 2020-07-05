21,248 COVID-19 tests conducted in Faisalabad so far

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said on Sunday that so far COVID-19 tests of 21,248 persons had been conducted so far, 15,848 tests were found negative, 4,362 positive and 2,518 returned to their homes after complete recovery.

In a statement, he said that a special Corona Crisis Control Room had been set up to provide immediate help and necessary information to the public.

He said a crackdown was underway on hoarders of coronavirus treatment drugs and medical equipment. He said that in collaboration with National Disaster Management Cell and local philanthropists, provision of protective equipment to all doctors and health workers had been ensured.

He said that through the Ehsas Emergency Cash Program, 344,563 people received financial assistance from the centres.