UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

21,248 COVID-19 Tests Conducted In Faisalabad So Far

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 08:00 PM

21,248 COVID-19 tests conducted in Faisalabad so far

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said on Sunday that so far COVID-19 tests of 21,248 persons had been conducted so far, 15,848 tests were found negative, 4,362 positive and 2,518 returned to their homes after complete recovery.

In a statement, he said that a special Corona Crisis Control Room had been set up to provide immediate help and necessary information to the public.

He said a crackdown was underway on hoarders of coronavirus treatment drugs and medical equipment. He said that in collaboration with National Disaster Management Cell and local philanthropists, provision of protective equipment to all doctors and health workers had been ensured.

He said that through the Ehsas Emergency Cash Program, 344,563 people received financial assistance from the centres.

Related Topics

Drugs Muhammad Ali Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SSSD continues to provide &#039;Rahma&#039; home n ..

33 minutes ago

1,036 new e-commerce licences issued in UAE in 6 m ..

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh lauds cultural diplomacy, internati ..

1 hour ago

China launches satellite for space environment stu ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy manual highlights 5 elements to ensu ..

1 hour ago

Safety preparations for UFC Fight Island underway ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.