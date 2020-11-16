UrduPoint.com
2,128 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; 19 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

2,128 new Coronavirus cases reported; 19 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 28,048 as 2,128 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Nineteen corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital died on Sunday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Balochistan, while 206 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,859 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 29,511 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 11,353 in Sindh, 11,361 in Punjab, 5,112 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 437 in Balochistan, 304 in GB, and 944 in AJK.

Around 359,032 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 356,904 cases were detected so far, including AJK 5,455, Balochistan 16,407, GB 4,452, ICT 24,218, KP 42,370, Punjab 110,450 and Sindh 155,680.

About 7,160 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,747 Sindh among nine of them died in hospital on Sunday, 2,475 in Punjab four of them died in hospital on Sunday, 1,311 in KP two of them died in hospital on Sunday, 257 in ICT among two of them died in hospital on Sunday, 156 in Balochistan, 93 in GB and 121 in AJK two of them died in hospital on Sunday.

A total of 4,950,561 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,587 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

