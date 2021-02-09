UrduPoint.com
213 Acres Land Recovered From Illegal Possession During Last 4 Days

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial Tuesday said that strict action against encroachments, illegal possessions and unapproved housing societies will continue without any discrimination.

While presiding over meeting at Committee Room of his office here, he said that a crackdown against illegally possessed land and housing societies was initiated on February 4 and more than 213 acres land of worth more than Rs 993.775 million was recovered till February 8 in the district.

He said that the control room at his office will remain functional during the operation. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ehsaan Ali Jamali and Assistant Commissioners of tehsils of Bahawalpur district.

