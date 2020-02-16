2.13 Kg hashish seized, 22 arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Police in its ongoing drive against drug peddlers arrested (22) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said on Sunday teams of different police stations have conducted raids at various place under the areas of their respective jurisdiction and arrested 22 accused and recovered 2.

13 Kilograms Hashish, 20 bottles of liquor, 10 Pistols 30 bore, two Pistols of 9 mm, one Rifle of 444 bore and four guns of 12 bore from them.

They accused were identified as Muhammad Aslam, Arslan, Ramzan, Aoun, Sadam Hussain, Shahbaz,Qasim, Usman, Adnan, Asif,Nasir Khan,Zeeshan,Muhammad Ashraf, Azhar Hammad and others.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.