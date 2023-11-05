Open Menu

213 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM

213 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Over 213 new dengue cases were reported in Punjab on Sunday.

The latest information from the Health Department shows 10,265 affirmed dengue cases across 36 districts in Punjab this year. Lahore leads the count with 4,423 cases, followed by Rawalpindi with 2,357, Multan with 1,035, Faisalabad with 477, and Gujranwala with 893 cases. Lahore reports 107 extra new cases, Rawalpindi 8, Multan 23, Gujranwala 34, Faisalabad 19 and Sheikhupura 5 cases. Kasur and Bahawalpur each reported three cases in 24 hours. Narowal, Sahiwal, Sialkot and Rajanpur each saw two new cases.

Toba Tek Singh, Jehlum and Vehari each detailed one instance of dengue in 24 hours.

As of now, 132 dengue patients are under treatment in different emergency clinics across Punjab, with 68 of them in Lahore clinics. Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jaan Khan requested people to keep their environment clean and dry as a preventive measure against dengue fever. He asked collaboration with health department teams who are attempting to battle the flare-up.

For those looking for dengue treatment, data, or needing to enlist objections, a free helpline is accessible through the health department at 1033.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Sahiwal Kasur Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Narowal Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Sunday From

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

6 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

13 hours ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

15 hours ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

15 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

15 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

15 hours ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

15 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

15 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

15 hours ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan