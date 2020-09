213 policemen transferred

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary on Monday transferred 213 officials, including an inspector and 24 sub inspectors, in the district.

� A police spokesman said the officials transferred and posted were Inspector Tauseef Khan, Trainee SI Salman Sharif, SI Naeem Ilmud Din, SI Sarfraz Khan, SI Khawaja Imran Mannan, SI Muhammad Haneef, SI Abdus Salam, SI Alam Sher, Trainee SI Muhammad Atif, SI Akbar Ali, constables Humanyun Jabbar, Shahid Ali,Muhammad Bilal, Abdul Ghaffar, Muhammad Azam, head constables MuhammadArshad, Shafqat Ali, lady constables Surayya Kausar, Nargas Naureen, etc.