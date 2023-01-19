2,130 arrested, weapons narcotics recovered in Lahore

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Police arrested 2,130 criminals under the National Action Plan (NAP) during the last two weeks in different violations.

During an action against illegal weapons, police arrested 518 accused and registered cases against them in different police stations of the city. Police recovered six kalashnikovs, 34 rifles, 29 guns, 444 pistols and revolvers besides 3,000 rounds.

As many as 217 accused were arrested in violation of Security of Vulnerable Establishments Ordinance, 296 in violation of Sound System Regulation Ordinance while 1,096 accused were arrested in violation of Information of Temporary Residents Ordinance whereas three accused were arrested in violation of hate material cases.

CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar reiterated his resolve to make the provincial capital drug free cityas police had started a crackdown on narcotics sellers and arrested 616 drug peddlers.

Police also recovered 2-kg heroin, 222-kg hashish, 361-gram ICE and 8,697 liters of liquor.

