2,132 People Affected With Coronavirus : DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:36 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali held a meeting here on Saturday to review the current situation of corona pandemic and implementation on anti-corona SOPs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali held a meeting here on Saturday to review the current situation of corona pandemic and implementation on anti-corona SOPs.

On this occasion, the DC said that during the second wave of corona pandemic, 2,132 people affected with the virus in four-and-a-half months from September 1, 2020, out of these 1,249 have been recoveredand 136 died.

He directed the assistant commissioners to remain active and ensure smooth execution and regularly checking of shopping malls, markets, restaurants, caf, hotels, wedding halls and transports.

