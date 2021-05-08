UrduPoint.com
2,135 Coronavirus Patients Recovered On Saturday

Sumaira FH 16 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 06:43 PM

2,135 coronavirus patients recovered on Saturday

As many as 2,135 coronavirus patients had been recovered on Saturday, a report of the health department said

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :As many as 2,135 coronavirus patients had been recovered on Saturday, a report of the health department said.

According to the data shared by the health department, 256,650 coronavirus patients had been recovered so far in public sector hospitals in the province.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 7,480 beds were reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4,750 beds unoccupied. As 1,623 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 917 beds were vacant so far.

In view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3,310 beds in isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,521 beds were vacant. However, 424 beds were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 312 beds unoccupied.

The specialized healthcare arranged 758 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government as401 ventilators were under use while 357 unoccupied.

Around 272 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals as 207 occupied and 65 ventilators were vacant.

