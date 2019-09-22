UrduPoint.com
2.137 Mln Children Immunized In Hyderabad Division Against Polio Virus

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 06:30 PM

2.137 mln children immunized in Hyderabad division against polio virus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Health authorities and anti polio teams have vaccinated around 2,137,950 children during recently held immunization campaign in Hyderabad division while administration vowed to make it a polio free division.

The meeting held at Commissioner's office which was attended by Provincial Coordinator of Emergency Operation Centre and other relevant officials, decided to achieve 100 percent target in the next round of the campaign by updating micro plan so that all refusal cases could be covered successfully.

According to sources. the Provincial Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre Rehan Iqbal Baloch assured the divisional administration for extending every possible support to achieve 1oo percent vaccination target.

Rehan Baloch asked the Deputy Commissioners of all 9 districts of the division to visit those union councils of respective districts where immunization target could not be achieved by anti polio teams and update micro plans.

He advised that anti polio teams should also be posted at Bus terminals during anti polio campaign for vaccinations of children travelling from one place to another so that no one could remain unattended.

The Additional Commissioner Tahir Ali Memon in his briefing informed that 2,137,950 children were immunized during recently held anti polio campaign in 290 Union Councils of nine districts of Hyderabad division.

He said as many as 6835 teams including mobile, fixed point and transit teams had been engaged apart from 5722 lady health workers and 561 vaccinators for immunizing more than 2.137 million children while 414 EPI centres were also set up to achieve target.

The Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro informed the meeting that polio teams had tried their best to cover refusal case in which they were almost succeeded in their efforts but still much more is needed to achieve 100 percent objective.

The Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch, who chaired the meeting said coordinated efforts were afoot to make Hyderabad as polio free division, adding that we must show sincerity and commitment to achieve this success.

