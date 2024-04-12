21,373 shopkeepers fined for profiteering during Ramazan and Eid days

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs.17.8878 million on 21,373 shopkeepers across the division on the charges of profiteering through overcharging and non-display of rate lists during the holy month of Ramazan and Eid holidays.

A spokesman for local administration said here on Friday that the price control magistrates conducted 298,669 inspections in various markets and bazaars of Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot and found 8443 shopkeepers involved in overcharging while 12930 shopkeepers failed to display rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops and stalls.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.17,887,800 on the shopkeepers in addition to arresting 1459 of them and sealing 73 shops on sheer violations of the Price Control Act and Ehtiram-e-Ramazan Ordinance. Cases were also got registered against 101 accused while further action is under progress, he added.