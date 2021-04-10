214 corona patients under treatment in Okara

(@FahadShabbir)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 214 COVID-19 patients in Okara district are currently under treatment.

Spokesperson for district administration and focal person for anti-coronavirus, Deputy Director Khursheed Jilani in a statement issued to the media here on Saturday said that out of which five patients were under treatment at DHQ Hospital and DHQ South City, while 209 others had quarantined themselves at their homes.

He appealed to the people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks and use of sanitiser while leaving their homes.

People should wash their hands with soap several times a day to protect themselvesfrom COVID-19, he advised.