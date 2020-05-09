UrduPoint.com
214 Coronavirus Patients Recovered In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:19 PM

214 coronavirus patients recovered in Hyderabad

As many as 214 coronavirus patients out of 352 have been recovered in Hyderabad district since the spread of virus and seven lost their lives besides 131 active patients still under treatment at special wards of different hospitals and at home isolation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :As many as 214 coronavirus patients out of 352 have been recovered in Hyderabad district since the spread of virus and seven lost their lives besides 131 active patients still under treatment at special wards of different hospitals and at home isolation.

According to health officials, total 2704 COVID-19 tests had so far been conducted in the district. 352 cases were detected as COVID-19 positive while 2276 tested negative.

Out of all positive cases 184 (52%) were infected by local transmission including 154 (43%) of the members of Tableeghi Jamaat, three patients (1 %) having travel history and 21 (6 %) were from the para-medical staff, a health department official informed APP.

They informed that out of 359-beds in isolation wards, 38 are occupied by active patients while 317-beds are vacant at isolation wards of ISRA hospital, LU hospital, Sindh Government Hospital Kohsar and CMH while 199-beds were also available at quarantine centers including 128 beds in Labour flats, 71 beds facility at Rajputana hospital.

He added that 220-beds field isolation facility at Hyderabad Club was also available to face any emergency in the district.

Out of 131 active COVID-19 patients, 11 are admitted at isolation ward of LU hospital, three in Sindh Government hospital Kohsar, 13 in ISRA Hospital, 12 in CMH while 88 are in home isolation, two in Agha Khan University hospital Karachi and one each in SIUT and JPMC Karachi, the official said.

