214 Coronavirus Patients Recovered In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 02:30 PM

As many as 214 coronavirus patients out of 352 recovered in Hyderabad district since the spread of the virus,whereas seven patients lost their lives

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :As many as 214 coronavirus patients out of 352 recovered in Hyderabad district since the spread of the virus,whereas seven patients lost their lives.

There were 131 active coronavirus patients still under treatment at special wards of different hospitals and at home isolation.

According to health officials, a total of 2704 COVID-19 tests were conducted so far in the district and 352 cases were detected as COVID-19 positive. Among 2704 tested persons as many as 2276 tested negative.

Of all the positive cases as many as 184 (52%) were infected by local transmission, including 154 of Tableeghi Jamaat, three patients had travel history, and 21 were para-medical staff, a health department official informed APP.

The official informed that out of 359 beds reserved in isolation wards, 38 were occupied by active patients, while 317 beds were vacant at isolation wards of ISRA hospital, LU hospital, Sindh Government Hospital Kohsar and CMH.

He said 199 beds were also available at quarantine centers, including 128 beds in Labour flats, 71 beds at Rajputana hospital.

He added that 220-bed field isolation facility at Hyderabad Club was also available to face any emergency in the district.

Out of 131 active COVID-19 patients, 11 were admitted at isolation ward of LU hospital, three in Sindh Government hospital Kohsar, 13 in ISRA Hospital, 12 in CMH, 88 in home isolation, two in Agha Khan University hospital Karachi and one each in SIUT and JPMC Karachi, the official explained.

