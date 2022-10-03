214 dengue patients admitted to allied hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 214 dengue patients were admitted to three hospitals in the city, out of which 172 belonged to the Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 214 dengue patients were admitted to three hospitals in the city, out of which 172 belonged to the Rawalpindi district. District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, informed that 99 patients were admitted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 61 to the Holy Family Hospital and 54 to the District Headquarters Hospital.

He said that out of the total admitted patients,172 belonged to Rawalpindi,37 from Islamabad, two from Haripur and one from Manshera, Chakwal and Attock.

Dr Sajjad added that around 65 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, including 40 from Potohar town urban area, eight from Rawalpindi Cantonment, four from Chaklala Cantonment, three from Potohar rural, two from Taxila and one of each from Taxila Cantonment and Gujjar Khan.

Giving details of the disciplinary actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 2,423 FIRs, sealed 577 premises, issued Challans to 7,269, notices to 9,917 and a fine of Rs 6,512,416 imposed on violations of dengue SOPs from January 1 to date.

He said that maximum arrangements for treating dengue fever patients had been made besides all possible preventive measures to meet any eventuality. However, he advised the residents to adopt preventive measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae were found in their houses, as the government alone cannot check the spread of dengue larvae.

/395