214 Inmates Released Ahead Of Eid-ul-Fitr
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) On the directives of Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Justice SM Attique Shah, District and Sessions Judges, along with Judicial Magistrates, conducted jail visits across all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
During these visits, the judicial officers reviewed and disposed of petty nature cases, leading to the release of 214 inmates, said a press release issued here on Friday.
This initiative aimed to ensure that those involved in minor offenses could reunite with their families and celebrate Eid with their loved ones.
The move reflects the judiciary's commitment to justice and compassion, particularly during religious festivities, allowing individuals a chance to reintegrate into society on a positive note.
Recent Stories
The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..
TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution
Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand
Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence
Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya
National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy
Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today
UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative
AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in business, society, innovation
Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024
Saif bin Zayed meets winners of ‘Mother of the Nation’ Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoFA condoles as ex-Foreign Secretary Najmuddin Sheikh passes away5 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Qadr observed with religious fervor in Sindh5 minutes ago
-
214 inmates released ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr5 minutes ago
-
Illegal structures demolished, state land recovered in anti encroachment operation5 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad issues emergency plan for Eid-ul-Fitr16 minutes ago
-
KDA establishes 24/7 control room as tourists flock to Kaghan Valley for Eid holidays16 minutes ago
-
4th Int'l conference on computing related technologies on May 21 at SMIU35 minutes ago
-
Ex Mirpur city Administrator passes away35 minutes ago
-
Sindh Home Minister for ensuring security on Jumatul Wida35 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh35 minutes ago
-
Five die, 13 injure as Vehri-bound bus overturns near Kallar Kahar56 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz wishes swift recovery of UK's King Charles III1 hour ago