214 inmates released ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) On the directives of Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Justice SM Attique Shah, District and Sessions Judges, along with Judicial Magistrates, conducted jail visits across all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

During these visits, the judicial officers reviewed and disposed of petty nature cases, leading to the release of 214 inmates, said a press release issued here on Friday.

This initiative aimed to ensure that those involved in minor offenses could reunite with their families and celebrate Eid with their loved ones.

The move reflects the judiciary's commitment to justice and compassion, particularly during religious festivities, allowing individuals a chance to reintegrate into society on a positive note.