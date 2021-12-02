UrduPoint.com

214 New Cases Of COVID-19 Detected, No Death Reported

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:13 PM

214 new cases of COVID-19 detected, no death reported

Fortunately no death stemming from coronavirus reported on Thursday, however 214 new cases emerged when 13,980 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Fortunately no death stemming from coronavirus reported on Thursday, however 214 new cases emerged when 13,980 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Thursday.

He said 13,980 samples were tested which detected 214 cases that constituted 1.5 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 6,770,528 tests have been conducted against which 475,160 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.3 percent or 462,657 patients have recovered, including 2195 overnight.

The CM said currently 6,881 patients were under treatment, of them 6,676 were in home isolation, 15 at isolation centers and 190 at different hospitals.

Murad Ali Shah added that the condition of 185 patients was stated to be critical, including 16 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 214 new cases, 52 have been detected from Karachi, including 30 from South, 12 East, 5 Central, 4 Malir and 1 Korangi. Sujawal has 51, Shaheed Benazirabad 18, Hyderabad 14, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Dadu 12 each, Tando Allahyar 11, Jamshoro 9, Larkana, Tharparkar and Matiari 6 each, Umerkot 5, Khairpur and Sukkur 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

