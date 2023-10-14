Open Menu

214 New Dengue Fever Cases Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2023 | 12:30 PM

214 new dengue fever cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Punjab Health Department said on Saturday at least 214 new dengue fever cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

This year, a total of 6,431 confirmed dengue cases have been reported across 36 districts of Punjab. Lahore leads the unfortunate tally with a staggering 2,553 cases, closely followed by Rawalpindi with 1,805 cases, Multan with 706, Gujranwala with 355 and Faisalabad with 279 cases. An additional 106 new dengue cases were reported in Lahore, 51 in Rawalpindi, 13 in Multan, 19 in Gujranwala and four in Faisalabad. During the last 24 hours, Kasur, Sargodha, Attock, Muzaffargarh and Hafizabad each recorded two new cases of dengue fever.

Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Jhang, Vehari, Chiniot, Mianwali, Jehlum and Bhakkar each confirmed one new dengue case during the same time period.

Currently, 153 dengue patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 64 of them hospitalised in Lahore alone. Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jaan Khan issued a plea to citizens, urging them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever.

For those seeking dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline is available through the Health Department at 1033.

