214 nomination papers approved for cantonment boards elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The process of submitting nomination papers for upcoming cantonment board elections continued on Friday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a total of 249 candidates from 11 cantonments of the province submitted their nomination papers.

As per the office of Returning Officer here out of 249, the nomination papers of 214 candidates have been approved after scrutiny process by the Returning Officer while 35 nomination papers were rejected.

It said appeals against the rejection of nomination papers could be filed up till August 7 adding decision on such appeals would be announced on August 10th.