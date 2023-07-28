Open Menu

214 Processions, 203 Majalis To Be Held On Ashura In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 06:40 PM

214 processions, 203 Majalis to be held on Ashura in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :A total of 214 mourning processions and 203 Majalis would be held on Ashura day in Sargodha district.

This was told by District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran while talking to APP on Friday.

He said that 27 processions of category-A, 32 of category-B and 155 processions of category-C would be taken out in the district.

The DPO further said that 16 Majalis of category -A, 05 of category-B and 203 majalis of category-C would be held in Sargodha district.

Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that district police have made foolproof security arrangements for mourning processions and Majalis.

Three processions would be taken out in the city which would join at one place after passing fixed routes and would culminate at Karbala Manzil, he added.

Related Topics

Police Karbala Sargodha Muharram

Recent Stories

UAE participates in ninth edition of Francophone G ..

UAE participates in ninth edition of Francophone Games

35 seconds ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council organi ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council organises Emirates &#039;Open Career ..

16 minutes ago
 DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enh ..

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enhance its female employees capa ..

5 hours ago
 Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

5 hours ago
 Babar Azam commends players after Test series vict ..

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

6 hours ago
 CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

6 hours ago
Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

6 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

7 hours ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan