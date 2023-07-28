214 processions, 203 Majalis to be held on Ashura in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :A total of 214 mourning processions and 203 Majalis would be held on Ashura day in Sargodha district.

This was told by District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran while talking to APP on Friday.

He said that 27 processions of category-A, 32 of category-B and 155 processions of category-C would be taken out in the district.

The DPO further said that 16 Majalis of category -A, 05 of category-B and 203 majalis of category-C would be held in Sargodha district.

Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that district police have made foolproof security arrangements for mourning processions and Majalis.

Three processions would be taken out in the city which would join at one place after passing fixed routes and would culminate at Karbala Manzil, he added.