UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

21,400 Bags Of Pulses, Essential Items Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

21,400 bags of pulses, essential items seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration seized 21,400 bags of pulses, red chillies and black gram illegally stored in godowns.

A spokesman for the district administration said that Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool Thursday conducted raids at Daal Factory, Daniel Daal Factory, Talat Usman Factory, National Daal Factory and various other godowns and seized the essential items stored there illegally.

The AC also sealed the godowns on charge of illegal hoarding of daily-use commodities.

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Hungry launch trade and economic window

2 minutes ago

Second round of the &#039;Mother of the Nation&#03 ..

4 minutes ago

The Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore with a U ..

28 minutes ago

Twitter reacts after PM's picture holding meeting ..

31 minutes ago

Entrepreneurship Centre, AASTMT organised online w ..

49 minutes ago

127,047 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.