21,400 bags of pulses, essential items seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration seized 21,400 bags of pulses, red chillies and black gram illegally stored in godowns.

A spokesman for the district administration said that Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool Thursday conducted raids at Daal Factory, Daniel Daal Factory, Talat Usman Factory, National Daal Factory and various other godowns and seized the essential items stored there illegally.

The AC also sealed the godowns on charge of illegal hoarding of daily-use commodities.