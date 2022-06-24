UrduPoint.com

214,212 Pilgrims Arrive In Medina Ahead Of Hajj

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2022 | 09:42 PM

Saudi Arabia's authorities have registered a total of 214,212 pilgrims who traveled from across the globe to Medina for this year's Hajj rituals, official news agency reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia's authorities have registered a total of 214,212 pilgrims who traveled from across the globe to Medina for this year's Hajj rituals, official news agency reported on Friday.

Pilgrims have arrived in Medina through air and land ports to perform Hajj rituals this year, Saudi Press Agency reported.

