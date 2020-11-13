UrduPoint.com
214,500 Fine Imposed Over Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 01:40 PM

214,500 fine imposed over profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates of city district administration imposed around Rs 214,500 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various areas of provincial capital on Friday.

According to city administration's spokesman, the magistrates inspected around 913 points and found 105 violations, and cases were also registered against 27 violators.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, the price Control Magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of edibles on government announced rates.

