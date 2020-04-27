21488 booked over section 144 violations in Pb

Punjab police registered 21488 cases and arrested 19605 people, besides releasing 23393 on bail, according to the Police department data released here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab police registered 21488 cases and arrested 19605 people, besides releasing 23393 on bail, according to the Police department data released here on Monday.

On the directions of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab, various police teams across the province were active to ensure implementation of the instructions regarding coronavirus pandemic. The police set up 1110 pickets where 190344 vehicles and 57342 motorcycles have been checked so far.

At these pickets, police checked 941470 citizens and 599104 of them were allowed to go after issuance of warning. Security bonds were taken from 40,110 citizens, while action was taken against 353,399 shops and 231 restaurants.

Police registered 516 cases against hoarders and legal action was taken against 1024 accused. In this regard, 691150 Kg wheat, 337765 Kg sugar, 250881 masks, 999 sanitizers, 28 medical equipment and 153547 other food items were recovered from the hoarders.

From March 16 onwards, police teams provided awareness to 230732 citizens and also provided assistance to 274830 citizens.

IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir stressed upon regional and district police chiefs to speed up action against all violators.

He directed that officers/ officials deputed in field should adopt precautionary measures during coronavirus pandemic and take steps along with other government departments to counter the situation.