21,496 streetlights made functional

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that 21,496 streetlights had been made functional on various roads of the division to facilitate people.

In a statement here on Sunday, she said that 648 new LED lights were also installed to illuminate the important roads of the division.

She said that patchwork of 27.

43 kilometers on different roads was also completed in addition to removing graffiti on more than 2,000 sites.

She said that encroachments were also removed from 9734 sites in addition to making Model Rehri (Cart) Bazaars in each districts of the division. In these bazaars, hand carts with uniform colour and design would be placed for sale, she said, adding that all available resources would also utilized for completion of development projects across the division for greater interest of the masses.