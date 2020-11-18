UrduPoint.com
215 Criminals Held, Looted Items Worth Millions Of Rupees Recovered

Wed 18th November 2020

215 criminals held, looted items worth millions of rupees recovered

Islamabad police have arrested 215 outlaws during last ten days and recovered looted items worth millions of rupees from them including gold ornaments, cars and bikes A police official said 24 accused were arrested for involvement in robbery, burglary and car theft while 43 absconders were nabbed during the same period

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 215 outlaws during last ten days and recovered looted items worth millions of rupees from them including gold ornaments, cars and bikes A police official said 24 accused were arrested for involvement in robbery, burglary and car theft while 43 absconders were nabbed during the same period.

Police also held 29 accused for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 14.200 kilogram hashish, 2.

550 kilogram heroin, 612 gram ice and 203 bottles of wine were also recovered from them.

Police also arrested 17 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 16 pistols, one gun and 64 rounds from them.

Meanwhile, 102 other accused wanted to police for their alleged involvement in 45 crime cases of various nature were also held.

Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated the performance and said criminal elements would not to be spared.

