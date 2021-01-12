UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

215 Kilns Converted To Zigzag Technology

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

215 kilns converted to zigzag technology

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 215 brick-kilns have been shifted to echo-friendly zigzag technology in two districts of Faisalabad division.

This was stated by Deputy Director Environment Protection Department Faisalabad Farhat Abbas Kamoka while talking to APP on Tuesday. He said that brick-kilns were being shifted to eco-friendly zigzag technology to protect environment from hazardous smoke, causing smog.

He said that the kilns functioning in the traditional way were being closed down under the anti-smog measures in Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh districts.

He said that total 476 brick-kilns were working in two districts, which were built on conventional bull trench kilns model, that used to run over coal, plastic, tyres and other raw material, emitting thick dark smoke in to the atmosphere. Out of those, 45.17 per cent had been shifted to zigzag methodology, which was energy and fuel efficient and an effective way of producing better quality bricks, he added.

He advised the kiln owners to convert their units to environment-friendly technology, failing which their kilns would not be allowed to function.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology Toba Tek Singh From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will hold trilater ..

9 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University professor receives US patent

11 minutes ago

Outcomes of PCB Cricket Committee meeting

14 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

18 minutes ago

Efforts to bring COVID-19 to Pakistan are underway ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.