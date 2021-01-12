215 kilns converted to zigzag technology

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 215 brick-kilns have been shifted to echo-friendly zigzag technology in two districts of Faisalabad division.

This was stated by Deputy Director Environment Protection Department Faisalabad Farhat Abbas Kamoka while talking to APP on Tuesday. He said that brick-kilns were being shifted to eco-friendly zigzag technology to protect environment from hazardous smoke, causing smog.

He said that the kilns functioning in the traditional way were being closed down under the anti-smog measures in Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh districts.

He said that total 476 brick-kilns were working in two districts, which were built on conventional bull trench kilns model, that used to run over coal, plastic, tyres and other raw material, emitting thick dark smoke in to the atmosphere. Out of those, 45.17 per cent had been shifted to zigzag methodology, which was energy and fuel efficient and an effective way of producing better quality bricks, he added.

He advised the kiln owners to convert their units to environment-friendly technology, failing which their kilns would not be allowed to function.