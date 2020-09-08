UrduPoint.com
215 KMs Roads Being Rehabilitated In KP: P&D

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 05:24 PM

215 KMs roads being rehabilitated in KP: P&D

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under the Roads Improvement projects is working on rehabilitation of 214.80 kilo meters long nine roads across the province at a cost of Rs 17.10 billion rupees, Planning and Development Department disclosed here Tuesday.

According to official data the rehabilitation of the roads is aimed to ensure smooth flow of traffic and reduce congestion in main cities besides promoting tourism through easy access.

It said the project includes 29 kilo meters long Umerza � Harichan Shergarh road where 78 percent work has already been completed. The 17.50 kilo meters long Mardan Western express road has been completed 37 percent.

Similarly, 22 km long Khairabad Niazampur road has been completed 80 percent, The 33 km long Jehangira road in Risalpur is completed 84 percent, 22 km Chota Lahore in Adina � YarHussain has been rehabilitated 83 percent.

The 34 km long Kohala road has been rehabilitated 7 percent, 22 km Hattar road in Haripur is constructed 55 percent, 11.80 km Sardaryab road in Shahalam is completed 40 percent and Mardan Eastern bypass road is rehabilitated 66 percent.

It said that the overall progress in the project is almost 67 percent while the work on all 9 roads would be completed by June 2021.

It further added that under the project three new roads including Qureshi Morr to Kotla Jam road in DI Khan, 34 km Kalam Mahodand road and 65 km Bagh Dheri road in district Swat have been approved for improvement and rehabilitation.

