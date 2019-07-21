215 LPG cylinder-fitted vehicles impounded

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) ::The district government teams conducted raids against illegal LPG cylinder-fitted vehicles, impounded 215 vehicles and imposed Rs 485,000 fine on them during the last six months.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Kamran Bukhari said that raids against illegal LPG cylinder vehicles were being carried out on daily basis in various parts of the city.

He said that crackdown would continue in future also. He urged people to avoid travelling in the LPG cylinder fitted vehicles and also inform the authorities about it so that action could be taken against them.