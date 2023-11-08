Open Menu

215 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab; Urgent Plea For Public Vigilance

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2023 | 01:40 PM

215 new dengue cases reported in Punjab; urgent plea for public vigilance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Punjab remains in the clutches of dengue outbreak as 215 new cases were recorded on Wednesday.

According to the latest Health Department data, a total of 10,758 confirmed Dengue cases have been reported across 36 districts in Punjab this year.Lahore took the lead in this unfortunate count with a staggering 4,675 cases so far, followed closely by Rawalpindi with 2,414, Multan with 1,069, Faisalabad with 518, and Gujranwala with 969 cases.

During the last 24 hours, Lahore reported 117 new dengue cases, Rawalpindi 31, Multan 9, Gujranwala 29, Faisalabad 14, Sheikhupura 5, Rahimyar Khan 2,where as Kasur, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Okara, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Khushab and Bhakkar each reported one case of dengue.

Currently, 192 dengue patients were undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 103 of them in Lahore district hospitals.

The Secretary of Health Punjab, Ali Jaan Khan, issued a compelling plea to citizens, urging them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever. He also called for cooperation with health department teams that were working tirelessly to combat the outbreak.

For those in need of dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline was available through the health department at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures were crucial to contain the alarming spread of Dengue in Punjab.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Sahiwal Kasur Okara Rawalpindi Gujranwala Lead Sheikhupura Bhakkar Khanewal Khushab Muzaffargarh Pakpattan Rahimyar Khan

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 England Vs. The Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 England Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts p ..

Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts people-to-people contacts: Sola ..

14 hours ago
 SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadsh ..

SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadshow in UAE

14 hours ago
 'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwel ..

'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwell

14 hours ago
Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia brea ..

Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia break Afghanistan hearts

14 hours ago
 Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blam ..

Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blamed

14 hours ago
 MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: D ..

MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: Dr Sattar

14 hours ago
 Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

14 hours ago
 Gazans raise white flags to flee Israeli onslaught ..

Gazans raise white flags to flee Israeli onslaught on foot

14 hours ago
 Attaining proficiency at shooting must remain at h ..

Attaining proficiency at shooting must remain at heart of basic military trainin ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan