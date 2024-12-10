215 Rawalpindi Police Personnel Promoted
Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfaraz Alpa on Tuesday promoted some 215 personnel, including 122 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and 93 head constables to the next grades.
A special departmental board headed by the RPO and comprising City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, DPO Chakwal Lt. (retd) Ahmed Mohiuddin, DPO Jhelum Nasir Mahmood Bajwa and DPO Murree Asif Amin Awan formulated its recommendations after checking the service records and data of all the personnel.
Based on the board’s recommendations, 122 ASIs were promoted as sub-inspectors (SIs) and 93 head constables as ASIs, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
RPO Babar Sarfaraz Alpa, while congratulating the promoted personnel said that as per the orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, the process of timely promotion of the force would continue.
He exhorted them to perform their duties with more dedication as they had been promoted because of their excellent service record and performance, and ensure the provision of justice to the citizens.
