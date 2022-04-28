2150 wheat bags recovered in Khanewal

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration on Thursday launched a comprehensive crackdown against wheat and flour stockers across the city under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Iqra Mustafa.

The team along with city administration raided at Khaleel mills situated at Multan road and Noor mill and recovered 2150 stocked wheat bags from these two mills.

The city administration registered the case against the owner of the mills under hoarding act.