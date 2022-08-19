21,500 saplings planted in Lakki Marwat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa forest department has planted 21,500 saplings of different species at Lakki Marwat forest sub-division during ongoing monsoon afforestration campaign.

Forest department spokesman told APP that Lakki forest sub division of Bannu forest division carried out a mega plantation event at Essa Khel on Mianwali Road on Thursday where the said plants were planted on 20 hectares land.

Fazal-e-Akbar, deputy commissioner Lakki Marwat along with sub-divisional forest officer, community development officer, foresters, forest guards, teachers, students and local community members inaugurated the event.

As many as 21,500 saplings of golden ficus, shahtoot, shishem, kikker and ber were planted on 20 hectare area. Likewise, 32,000 ornamental and fruit plants besides forest trees were distributed amongst students and local community.