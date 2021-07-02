UrduPoint.com
215,000 Kisan Cards Issued In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab government is taking practical measures to uplift socio-economic status of farmers and so far issued 215,000 Kisan cards to them in the province.

The Punjab Agriculture department sources told APP here, that under Kisan card initiative farmers would get direct cash subsidy.

More than 1 million registered farmers would get subsidy of billion of rupees in one year.

Growers would get subsidy on fertilizers spray against whitefly, cotton seed,  agricultural machinery etc, the sources added.

Agriculture Director Information Muhammad Rafique Akhtar said that Kisan Card was a step in moving towards modern agriculture, adding that historic initiative would provide direct financial benefits to farmers in the shape of cash transfer besides encouraging them to grow more crops.

Farmers would be able to timely procure pesticides, seeds and other essential items by collecting subsidy amount directly from the ATM through Kisan Card, he added.

Rafique Akhtar said this step would help in maintaining record of farmers for other schemes as well, adding thatuplift of agriculture was among the top priorities of the present government.

