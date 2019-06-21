2.150Kg hashish seized, eight arrested in Sargodha

The police have arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics, weapons and cash from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) : The police have arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics, weapons and cash from them.

The police said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested eight accused besides recovering 2.

150kg hashish, three pistols, two guns and Rs 17,223.

The accused were identified as Sardar Khan, Muhammad Aslam, Atif Khan, Muhammad Shakeel, Asif Khan, Muhammad Akran, Atlas Khan and Mogsin Khan.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused.