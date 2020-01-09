215,317 persons obtained benefit from tax amnesty schemes introduced from 2015 to 2019:State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday informed the National Assembly that about 215,317 persons have obtained benefit from the tax amnesty schemes introduced from 2015 to 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday informed the National Assembly that about 215,317 persons have obtained benefit from the tax amnesty schemes introduced from 2015 to 2019.

Responding to a question during the question hour, he said that about 7,575 persons had benefitted from the Return of Income under Ninth schedule Part-I (VTCS) � an amnesty scheme - introduced in the 2015.

He said that about 6,197 persons had benefitted themselves from the Foreign Assets (Declaration and Repatriation) Act introduced in 2018.

The minister said 76,958 persons attained benefit from the Voluntary (Declaration of Domestic Assets) Act introduced in 2018. He said that about 124,587 people got benefit from the Assets Declaration Ordinance introduced in 2019.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that about Rs 123 billion had been gathered from the scheme introduced in 2018 while Rs 62 billion had been added in the national exchequer scheme introduced in 2019.

Responding to another question he said, that at present the merged districts of erstwhile FATA were not getting any share from the Divisible Pool Taxes.

The present 9th National Finance Commission Award was still deliberated upon and the matter of development of erstwhile FATA following its merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was already on the agenda of the 9th NFC.

However, he said, Federal government was meeting all the financial requirements of the merged districts of erstwhile FATA from its own resources.

He said that for the financial year 2019-20 the federal government had allocated Rs 152,356 for these districts. However, he said that federal government had approved Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan program through which concessional loans ranging from 0.1 million to 5.0 million will be provided to the youth across the country and people of these areas could also avail this facility.

The minister said that paternity leave was not yet available for federal government employees. The bill titled " Maternity and Paternity leave bill 2018 moved by Senator Qurat-ul-Ain Marri was still under consideration in the Senate Standing Committee for Finance Revenue and Economic Affairs.