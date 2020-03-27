2158 vehicles impounded in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police impounded 2158 vehicles for violating various traffic rules in different parts of the city during the last 10 days.

CTP spokesman said on Friday that various teams of traffic police impounded 12 buses, 45 wagons, 3 coaches, 1317 rickshaws and 781 motorcycles and imposed heavy fines on drivers/owners.