UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2158 Vehicles Impounded In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:27 PM

2158 vehicles impounded in Faisalabad

City Traffic Police impounded 2158 vehicles for violating various traffic rules in different parts of the city during the last 10 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police impounded 2158 vehicles for violating various traffic rules in different parts of the city during the last 10 days.

CTP spokesman said on Friday that various teams of traffic police impounded 12 buses, 45 wagons, 3 coaches, 1317 rickshaws and 781 motorcycles and imposed heavy fines on drivers/owners.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic

Recent Stories

Infinix S5 Pro 40MP Pop-up selfie camera - the nex ..

26 minutes ago

British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Corona ..

30 minutes ago

Coronavirus test kits pour off South Korean produc ..

5 minutes ago

Four killed, one injured in Arifwala roof collapse ..

5 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

16 minutes ago

Fumigation, sanitizing spray carried out in mosque ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.