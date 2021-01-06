UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

21.6 Days Needed To Recover From Smell, Taste Loss In COVID-19: Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 11:10 PM

21.6 days needed to recover from smell, taste loss in COVID-19: Study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The most common symptom of COVID-19 is losing the sense of smell or taste and a new study suggests that it takes around 21.6 days to recover from the symptoms in mild cases.

The reduced or distorted ability to smell during sniffing or eating is also known as olfactory dysfunction. According to the study, published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, the patient-reported prevalence of olfactory dysfunction was 85.9 per cent in mild cases of COVID-19. And 4.5 per cent in moderate cases and 6.9 per cent in severe-to-critical cases, Medical daily reported .

"Olfactory dysfunction is more prevalent in mild COVID-19 forms than in moderate-to-critical forms, and 95 per cent of patients recover their sense of smell at 6-months post-infection," said lead author Jerome R. Lechien of Paris Saclay University.

To determine the results, the researchers involved 2,581 patients from 18 European hospitals .

The team also found that the average duration of olfactory dysfunction reported by patients was 21.6 days, but nearly one-quarter of affected patients reported that they did not recover their sense of smell 60 days after losing it.

Objective clinical evaluations identified olfactory dysfunction in 54.7 per cent of mild cases of COVID-19 and 36.6 per cent of moderate-to-critical cases of COVID-19. At 60 days and 6 months, 15.3 per cent and 4.7 per cent of these patients did not objectively recover their sense of smell, respectively.

Reports of Covid-19-related olfactory dysfunction describe a sudden onset of olfactory impairment, which may be in the presence or absence of other symptoms.

Related Topics

Paris Lead May From

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo launches new Mountain Bicycles experien ..

46 minutes ago

Football: Serie A results - 1st update

3 minutes ago

WASA recovers Rs.35 million from defaulters

3 minutes ago

Second Round of Intra-Afghan Talks Opens in Doha W ..

3 minutes ago

Death anniversary of Qazi Hussain Ahmad observed

3 minutes ago

PML-F stages protest against gas load shedding, lo ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.