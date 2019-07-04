216 Haj pilgrims depart for Saudi Arabia

UrduPoint.com
Punjab Auqaf Minister Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan on Thursday saw off 216 Haj pilgrims, who departed for Saudi Arabia from the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Auqaf Minister Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan on Thursday saw off 216 Haj pilgrims, who departed for Saudi Arabia from the provincial capital.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that all pilgrims were ambassadors of Pakistan and the government of Saudi Arabia had made the best arrangements for them.

He said, "It is a matter of great honour to see off the guests of Allah Almighty and you people must pray for bright future of the country." The minister said the government would provide all possible support to the Haj pilgrims. He also offered special dua before seeing off the pilgrims.

Airport Manager Nazir Ahmad said that Haj operations would continue in the best manner and all possible facilities would be provided to the pilgrims.

Civil Aviation Joint Director Kamran Malik and others were also present.

