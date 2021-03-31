216 raids conducted to check SOPs violations; 80 PSVs impounded, 12 malls, 8 restaurants sealed

The District Administration on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt. (r) Anwar ul Haq has accelerated ongoing campaign launched to check the violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab Government to contain spread of coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The District Administration on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt. (r) Anwar ul Haq has accelerated ongoing campaign launched to check the violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab Government to contain spread of coronavirus.

According to a District Administration spokesman, 216 raids were conducted on Wednesday in different areas of the district to check implementation of the SOPs and the authorities took action in accordance with the law against the violators.

He informed that the administration conducted 51 raids at Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) at different routes and on the violation of the SOPs, 80 vehicles were impounded besides imposing fines amounting to 96,000.

42 public places and parks were also inspected and Rs 3500 fines were imposed on the violators.

Similarly, the officers visited 100 different shopping malls, markets and plazas while 12 on breach of the SOPs were sealed and fines amounting to Rs 81,000 were imposed.

23 marriage halls and 59 restaurants were also inspected and on violation of coronavirus SOPs, one hall and eight restaurants were sealed besides imposing fines amounting to Rs 88,000 on the violators.

He informed that the DC had urged the citizens to wear face masks saying, the marks help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The DC had also directed the authorities concerned to accelerate raids to check SOPs violations.

The DC had urged the citizens to follow the coronavirus SOPs and adopt all possible precautionary measures against coronavirus.

The district administration including Assistant Commissioners, Magistrates and other officers had accelerated their raids against the SOPs violators, he added.