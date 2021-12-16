21.6% women of age 20-24 years married before 18 years in Balochistan reports UNFPA

About 21.6% of women of age 20-24 years are married in Balochistan province before reaching their 18th birthday whereas about 6% are married before 15 years of age. Makran has the highest prevalence of under-18-years girl marriage (23%), followed closely by the Nasirabad (22.4%) and Sibi division (22%)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :About 21.6% of women of age 20-24 years are married in Balochistan province before reaching their 18th birthday whereas about 6% are married before 15 years of age. Makran has the highest prevalence of under-18-years girl marriage (23%), followed closely by the Nasirabad (22.4%) and Sibi division (22%).

This was stated by United Population Fund (UNFPA) in presenting reports on Thursday that Quetta division has the least reported percentages of both under-15 and under-18 years girl child marriage at 2.6% and 11% respectively. The report highlights prevalence of girl child marriage is high for girls belonging to poorer families (22.4%). Both under-15 and under-18 years' girl child marriage prevalence declines if girls have attained the highest level of education, the report find out.

The Population Council with support of UNFPA carried out a Political Economy Analysis (PEA) to situate the child marriage debate in Pakistan with a focus on Balochistan.

The report explores the political, religious and socio-cultural factors behind the incidence of child marriage in Balochistan. It also provides evidence for the adoption of necessary policy interventions including the enactment and implementation of the Child Marriage Restraint Act.

The report launch was organized by the Population Council with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and in collaboration with the Balochistan Social Welfare Department in Quetta.

The launch meeting was attended by Mr. Zmarak Khan, Provincial Minister for Food, senior government officials from the Balochistan social welfare, human rights, women development, law, health and population welfare departments, civil society representatives, academia, health practitioners and the media.

Provincial Minister for food Mr. Zmarak Khan on Thursday stressed legislators, political parties, civil society and media to collectively work towards creating a more conducive environment for girls' education and socio-economic inclusion.

The Minister said this landmark report, analyzing the political economy of child marriage, would not only contribute in comprehensive legislation to prevent the practice in the province but also act as a catalyst for further research, advocacy, and policy change on this critical issue.

He said, development and prosperity of our people was paramount and tops the agenda of current provincial government and practice of child marriage needs to be reduced to achieve our goals. The report findings will help Balochistan government in making nuanced policies in targeted areas to not only improve health indicators but overall socio-economic situation, he added.

Addressing the audience, Ms. Marzia Hasnain, Additional Secretary, Social Welfare Department, said the report puts forward key recommendations to prevent child marriages including increasing access to girls' education. Facilitating women's employment and participation in socio-economic activities, and raising awareness at all levels regarding women and children's rights and the issue of reproductive health rights in particular, she added.

She informed the participants that the Early Child Marriage Restraint Act drafted by the Social Welfare Department has been submitted to the Balochistan cabinet.

Presenting an overview of the PEA report on child marriage, Ms. Sarah Zaman, policy analyst and lead author of the report presented key findings and recommendations to curb the practice of child marriage in Balochistan.

She presented evidence on how child marriage perpetuates gender inequality in multiple spheres and slows economic and social development in general by preventing girls and women from contributing fully to society.

Ms. Sarah Zaman also presented key recommendations asking the stakeholders to formulate urgent legislation to increase the age of marriage from 16 to 18 for girls, raise public awareness through parents and community leaders, engage religious scholars and promote greater investment in institutional strengthening.

In his welcome remarks, Dr. Ali Mir, Senior Director Programs, Population Council said, "Child marriage is one of the major causes of maternal mortality. It contributes to higher birth rates as young women are less likely to be able to access contraceptives. Behavioral change campaigns coupled with formulation and implementation of Child Marriage Restraint Act can lead towards transformative change to address the issue of child marriage."The meeting also featured a panel discussion featuring Dr. Nayela Ehsan, Head of Gynecology at Bolan Medical College; Mr. Haroon Dawood, Programme Manager, TEACH project and Advocate Abdul Hayee, Coordinator Child Rights Movement.

The panelists highlighted the health, socio-economic and legal implications of child marriage in the province and urged policymakers, local government, civil society, and the government departments to expand family planning and reproductive health programs, enact stronger laws and conduct effective advocacy at all levels of society to end the practice.