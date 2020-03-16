UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2,160 Public Service Vehicles Fined During Last Two Months

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 08:16 PM

2,160 Public Service Vehicles fined during last two months

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 2,160 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) involved in non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers overloading and plying with route permits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 2,160 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) involved in non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers overloading and plying with route permits.

"Strict action will be taken against those transporters violating traffic routes. The purpose is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizen," said Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed on Monday while reviewing special report submitted by the Special Squads constituted for checking of route completion.

According to details, ITP is utilizing all resources to facilitate the general public and not only issuing traffic violation tickets to the PSVs for over charging, misbehavior of driver/conductor and incompletion of route but also canceling the driving license of the PSVs drivers who found repeatedly involved in same violation.

Special squads have already been constituted under supervision of SSP (Traffic) to check the route violation and Traffic Help Line has set up to resolve the public grievance well in time where every citizen can complain on the help line round the clock.

The SSP (Traffic) said that proposal is under consideration to cancel the route permit of those transports involved in serious violation of traffic rules for more than one time.

He said that the citizens can lodge their complaint regarding non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers or other traffic related issues at ITP helpline 1915 or 051-926192-93.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Traffic Same All

Recent Stories

Dubai Executive Council discusses latest COVID-19 ..

18 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches ‘100% Paperless Stamp’

33 minutes ago

Blaze Breaks Out at Refugee Camp on Greece's Islan ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad police to set up control room for precau ..

2 minutes ago

US warns Iraq it 'will not tolerate' attacks on Am ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of former gov ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.