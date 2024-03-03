Open Menu

216,000 Families Verified For Rashan Bags: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2024 | 06:20 PM

216,000 families verified for Rashan bags: DC

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu said that the verification process for Rashan bags eligibility has been completed and over 216,000 deserving families have been verified for the Rashan bags.

During his visit to Kabirwala to check the quality of commodities of Rashan bags on Sunday, the deputy commissioner said that arrangements have been finalized for offering free Rashan to deserving families under Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's initiative. He said that over 216,000 families have been finalized during the verification process.

He said that Rashan bags would be handed over to the registered persons only.

APP/qbs/thh

